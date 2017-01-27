It's up to me to perform at Watford, says M'Baye Niang

Niang in action for AC Milan this season (Photo: Vallerio Pennicino/ Getty Images)

Watford’s new loan signing M’Baye Niang has said that it is “up to him” to perform during his spell in the Premier League.

The Hornets signed the French striker on a deal from AC Milan until the end of the season for €750,000 and they have an option to buy him at the end of the season for €18m.

Walter Mazzarri brought in Tom Cleverley on loan and has now completed his second piece of business as the highly-rated player arrives at Vicarage Road.

Niang pleased to sign for Watford

Niang spoke shortly after signing to Sky Sport Italia in the airport in Milan and stated that he has always wanted to play in the Premier League.

“I signed and I’m very happy,” he said. “I spent all the day in meetings and medicals, it all went well and I’m pleased.

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League, now it’s up to me to show what I can do.”

The former France Under-21 international revealed the reason he chose the number 21 shirt was because it was the “only one free”.

Mazzarri was very important in move

The option to buy the player will become compulsory if the player nets eight goals, not 10 as previously stated by Sky Sport Italia.

And Niang said one of the main reasons for coming to Watford is because of boss Mazzarri, and the forward is “very happy to come here”.

“For me the manager was very important in my choice. I want to play very good games with this shirt,” he added.

“The fans and the enthusiasm of this club were very important. I know players who are here, like (Stefano) Okaka and (Roberto) Pereyra, they are very good players and I am very excited to play with them.”

Niang may be in contention to make his first appearance in a Watford shirt in the FA Cup Fourth Round game with Millwall on Sunday.