Millwall 1-0 Watford: Hornets Player ratings as Lions claim another Premier League scalp

Walter Mazzari was animated on the sideline as his side were dumped out of the FA Cup (Getty Images/Julian Finney)

Walter Mazzarri’s under fire Watford side were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Millwall at the Den on Sunday. A late Steve Morrison goal saw the hosts come out on top but the margin of their victory should have been greater after a terrible performance from a much changed hornets side.

Shaky defence

Costel Pantilimon – 6

Looked fairly comfortable and made some decent saves as Millwall began to take control. Was stretchered off just before half time with a nasty looking leg injury.

Brandon Mason – 4

Undoubtedly a hot prospect for the future but the youngster had a nightmare of a game. He struggled with the physicality and tempo with which Millwall came at Watford and looked well out of his depth.

Younes Kaboul – 7

By far the best Watford player on the pitch. Won his tackles and was the only one of the hornets line up to stand up to the physicality that the hosts displayed. A regular scapegoat for hornets fans generally so unlikely to be rewarded for his performance but is the only one who can come away with his head held remotely high.

Adrian Mariappa – 5.5

Making his second debut for the club and struggled for large parts. Won a few headers but looked uneasy on the ball and looked short of game time, which is not his fault.

Miguel Britos – 5.5

Similar afternoon to Mariappa, not a good performance but won a few headers against the extremely physical Lions frontline.

Poor midfield

Brice Dja DjeDje – 6

First start for the hornets and was not one of the worst players on the pitch, so can take something from that. Tried to get forward on the extremely rare occasion that Watford took the ball past the half way line.

Ben Watson – 3

Horrendous performance from the usually dependable midfielder. Did very little apart from consistently give the ball away and miss out on tackles. Absolutely one to forget for the skipper on the day.

Adlene Guedioura – 3

A very likable player who has shown great commitment to the club but his performance yesterday was shambolic. I don’t remember him finding a Watford shirt all game and his refusal to pass when surrounded by opposition players infuriated the large travelling support. Constantly lost possession or blasted the ball out of play. Absolute shocker.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 6

By no means a good performance but something close to decent. He tried to get on the ball and get Watford going but to no avail. Turned nicely and threatened to break but never made anything of it.

Attacking line

Jerome Sinclair – 4.5

Whilst not the worst player, arguably the most ineffective. Barely got on the ball in the opponents half at all and when he did, nine times out of ten he lost it due to lack of support or a poor touch.

Stefano Okaka – 4.5

Another very disappointing performance from the big man. Mazzari would have been looking at him to provide leadership going forward and help young Sinclair but he done nothing of note in the game.

Substitutes

Heurelho Gomes – 6

Made two very smart saves just after coming on for the injured Pantilimon. However should arguably have done better with the Lions goal, as the ball went through his legs and into the corner.

Daryl Janmaat – 5

Replaced DjeDje with half an hour to go and did very little, just like the rest of his team mates.

Troy Deeney – 6.5

Did more in the 12 minutes he played than any Watford player going forward. Had a good chance when the ball was falling to him in the box but headed tamely when he could have brought it down and shot. Arguably should have started and Watford may have sneaked through.