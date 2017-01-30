Walter Mazzarri angry with FA Cup Fourth Round exit to Millwall

Photo via NurPhoto/Getty Images

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has expressed his disappointment after his side were beaten 1-0 to League one side Millwall at The Den.

Millwall sealed the win with five minutes to go as Steve Morison’s volley sent them into round five of the FA Cup.

Watford without a win in nine

This disappointing defeat has now left the Hornets without a win in nine in all competitions. Mazzarri feels that the game would have been completely different if Watford were given the second-half penalty as Stefano Okaka went down in the box as he was brought down by Millwall’s Byron Webster.

“We didn’t deserve to lose,” says Mazzarri

The Italian has said that his side did not deserve to lose the game; “If the referee had given us a penalty in the second half for the challenge on Okaka it would have been completely different.” He also added that he will be speaking to the players face-to-face on Monday.

Mazzarri believes Watford were never going to concede

Mazzarri is very disappointed with the defeat and is sorry for the Watford fans who made the trip to The Den. He also thought that his side were never going to concede despite Millwall having 13 shots on targets to Watford’s five.

Many of Watford’s key men were missing in the 1-0 defeat and Mazzarri has said they are getting them back slowly. “This is also the reason we had to change the team” added Mazzarri. The Italian wants a team that in the last 16 games of the season fights for every ball.

Ighalo left out of squad due to offer

Walter Mazzarri explained to Sky Sports that Nigerian striker Odion Igahalo was left out of the squad because of a possibility of a transfer out of Vicarage Road reportedly from China.

“I wanted only players who could concentrate on the game,” said Mazzarri when talking to Sky. “There was an offer, he’s talking and negotiating.”