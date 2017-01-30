Adrian Mariappa not looking for sympathy after Watford’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall

(photo: Getty Images / Nur Photo)

Watford returnee Adrian Mariappa said that the side are not looking for any sympathy as they lost 1-0 to Millwall in the FA Cup.

This was Mariappa’s second debut at The Den and said that the squad did not take to the challenge from Neil Harris’ men.

“You know what kind of game it is when you come here”

Mariappa told the club's website that “you know what kind of game it’s going to be when you come here.” He also added “I don’t think we stood up to it. They deserved to beat us on the day.”

The defender also went on to say that anyone can beat anyone in the FA Cup, quipping “You can’t just turn up on the day and win" before going on to add that you have to earn it, we didn’t today and they did.”

Disappointing way to return to action

Mariappa admitted that it was a very disappointing performance and defeat on his return to action. He also said that Watford need to play better and put in a good shift on Tuesday against Arsenal for the fans' sake.

“A performance at Arsenal first and foremost is what we need” said the Jamaican international. “The support is tremendous, it always has been since I’ve been here, the fans are second to none. We’re gutted for them.”

This was Mariappa’s first appearance back for the Hornets after returning from leaving the club in 2012 to join Reading. “I’ve been waiting a long time” said Mariappa. “I didn’t get the opportunity and then picked up an injury so it’s nice to get back on the pitch.”

Tough test against Arsenal

Watford next travel to Arsenal on Tuesday where points are vital to keep the Hornets out of the drop zone, with pressure on the manager steadily increasing.