Jerome Sinclair moves on loan to Birmingham City on deadline day

Striker Jerome Sinclair has made a move to the Midlands today as he joins Championship side Birmingham City on a loan deal till the end of this season.

Struggling for game time

Watford signed Sinclair from Liverpool last summer, however the 20-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Vicarage Road having featured just seven times for the Hertfordshire side.

In them seven games Sinclair has scored just one goal which came in Watford’s 2-0 win at home in the FA Cup to Championship side Burton Albion

Sinclair playing under Zola

Jerome will now be playing under ex- Watford manager Gianfranco Zola who replaced Gary Rowett earlier this season and is pleased to have added Sinclair into the squad. He also added that he is looking forward to developing the youngster.

“He is the type of player that could certainly help us” said Zola

The Italian rates the 20-year-old highly and has said that Sinclair is the type of player that can help Birmingham who are without a win in seven league games and sit eight points below the play-off places.

“He would obviously bring pace because he is quick and has energy,” he told Birmingham City website. He also added, “He is the type of player that could certainly help us.”

Not the only player leaving Vicarage road

Sinclair will not be the only player that makes the move away from Vicarage road as right back Juan Carlos Parades joined Greek side Olympiakos on a loan deal. Striker Odion Ighalo is also very close to making the move to China as he is having medical at Changchun Yatai.

As well as players departing from Watford, they have also been very busy this transfer window and have brought in some good replacements. Striker M’Baye Niang joined the Hornets on loan until the rest of the season from AC Milan and they have also brought in Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate.

Watford travel to North London tonight as they take on Arsenal in the league.