“They will always be in my heart wherever I go” says Ighalo

Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has thanked Watford fans during his time with the Hornets, and said that they will be in his heart where he goes.

Ighalo moves to China

Ighalo moved to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai on deadline day for a fee to be around £20m after spending two-and-a-half years at Vicarage Road.

He has thanked Watford fans for supporting him since the first day he arrived at Vicarage Road back in 2014 on a loan deal from Spanish side Granada.

“Even when things weren’t going well for me they were still there,” said the 27-year-old. He then went on to add, “Though things don’t always go the way you want in life you have to keep moving and working hard.”

Good memories with Ighalo

Ighalo joined Watford on loan from Grenada and scored 20 goals in his first season as the club went up to the Premier League. Ighalo then proved not to be a one season wonder as he found the net 15 times in the Hornets' first campaign back in the top flight and finished 13th in the table.

However, this term has been a different story for the Nigerian as he has only found the net twice in all competitions. It is believed that Watford rejected a £37.5m bid from other Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG last transfer window as Ighalo did not want to make the move overseas.

Ighalo is sorry it did not work out the way it should

Ighalo has apologised that his time at Watford didn’t work out, “I’m sorry it didn’t work out the way it should be.” Ighalo told Sky Sports, “I’m really happy to be associated with this Watford family.”

He then went on to thank he Watford fans for the great support that they have given him.