Watford captain Troy Deeney 'would consider' a move to the Chinese Super League

Troy Deeney celebrates Watford's second against Arsenal. (Getty Images/Shaun Botterill)

Watford captain Troy Deeney has admitted that he would consider a move to the Chinese Super League.

This comes following strike partner Odion Ighalo’s £20 million move to Changchun Yatai in the January transfer window.

China would tempt Deeney

Deeney told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport: “Yeah, probably," when asked if he would be intrigued by a move to China.

He added: “I’ve got the Mrs and two kids to feed and if they’re going to throw that stupid money around I think everyone will definitely look at it.

On Ighalo's switch, the Hornets skipper continued: “Iggy has gone out there now, and it’s probably the best solution for him and his family. Anyone who does it won’t be getting any hard feelings from me – fair play to them.”

Deeney instrumental in Watford victory

Deeney was pivotal in Watford earning their first Premier League victory of 2017 with a surprise 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday – their first ever league victory at the Emirates.

Younes Kaboul put the Hornets ahead via a deflected free-kick before Deeney tapped home from close-range all inside the first 13 minutes. Alex Iwobi pulled one back for Arsenal but Watford held out for the victory.

The Hornets hadn’t won in the Premier League since their 3-2 win over Everton on 10th December. Watford’s first league win in eight games saw them climb up to 13th in the league and they now sit eight points ahead of Crystal Palace and the relegation places.

China continues to add

The Chinese Super League has continued to draw big name players away from Europe’s top leagues and across the globe to Asia.

Ighalo’s £20m move to Changchun Yatai is just the latest in an ever-growing list of large money transfers involving Chinese sides.

Former Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United forward Carlos Tevez recently became the highest paid player in the world earning £415,000-a-week with Shanghai Shenhua.

Players such as Axel Witsel, Oscar, Ramires and Hulk are just a few who have also made the switch to the Chinese Super League.