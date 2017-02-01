Arsenal 1-2 Watford: Hornets' player ratings as Mazzarri claims famous win

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford side produced a stunning performance to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last night. Early goals from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney were enough to see the Hertfordshire club secure a famous win, which they thoroughly deserved.

It was the perfect response from Mazzarri’s men after losing to League One Millwall two days previously and ended a seven-game winless run. Find out how the individual performances rated on a magical night for Watford.

Stunning defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7 - Brilliant performance between the sticks from the Brazilian. Arsenal came at the Hornets with everything they had in the second half and Gomes and his defence stood firm. Pulled off a sensational save to deny Iwobi down to his right.

Craig Cathcart – 7.5 - The Hornets have missed the Northern Irish international and he produced a typically solid performance on a night where Watford’s defence were magnificent. Could maybe have cut out Alexis pass to Iwobi for the goal but that’s a harsh criticism.

Younes Kaboul – 9 - A monstrous performance from the Frenchman. Has been improving over the last few weeks and it culminated in a stunning performance last night. Opened the scoring with a brutal strike from the free kick and was unmovable at the back. Won everything that came his way and bullied the gunners frontline.

Sebastian Prödl – 8 - Another game and another excellent performance from the Austrian. Rapidly becoming the first name on the team sheet, his power and composure at the back were key to the stability Watford showed against the late onslaught from Arsenal.

Miguel Britos – 7.5 - Played very well, just like every other Hornet. Defended like his life was on the line and together with his fellow defenders, shut out one of the most talented front lines in the division.

Hardworking midfield

Daryl Janmaat – 8 - Fantastic performance from the Dutch international. Worked hard just like every Hornet and was composed on the ball despite the pressure being ramped up by Arsenal late on.

Tom Cleverley – 8.5 - One of the smartest pieces of business done by the Pozzos was bringing this man back. Controlled the midfield and allowed others to push on. His work rate and tenacious hassling make him invaluable to the Hornets' midfield already.

Valon Behrami – 7.5 - Typical busy performance from the Swiss, who got through a lot of work in the first half and helped to put the Hornets in the commanding position their performance warranted. Ran himself into the ground and was replaced by Doucoure just after the hour.

Etienne Capoue – 9 - The former spurs man had been struggling before his much-needed rest against Millwall. The performance he produced last night was magical. Cleverley and Behrami allowed him to play where he wanted in the midfield and he ripped Arsenal open on numerous occasions, especially in the first half. Produced a wonderful run and shot before Cech parried to Deeney to score Watford’s second. Exceptional.

Potent attack

Mbaye Niang – 7.5 - Hugely encouraging debut for the former AC Milan man. Worked very hard for his new team and showed great pace and strength. His willingness to track back will also be a welcome sight for Watford fans. Plenty more to come we hope.

Troy Deeney – 8 - Led like the talisman we all know he is last night. Didn’t give the shaky Arsenal defence a moments peace and grabbed his 102nd goal for the club by beating three gunners defenders to the loose ball. Put in a shift defensively in the second half too and was replaced by Okaka late on for some fresh legs.

Substitutes

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 7 - Played the last 25 minutes so that’s the reason for his rating only being a seven. Did everything asked of him very well.

Isaac Success – 7 - Similar to Doucoure, only played 20 minutes. Looked lively on occasions but lacking match sharpness after a long spell out. Great to see him back.

Stefano Okaka – NA - The big man replaced Troy Deeney for the last five minutes, not long enough to gain a rating.