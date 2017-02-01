Walter Mazzarri dedicates 2-1 win over Arsenal to the late Graham Taylor

(Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has dedicated his side’s 2-1 win over the Gunners last night to their former boss Graham Taylor who sadly passed away last month.

Watford were two goals to the good after 13 minutes with strikes from Troy Deeney and Younès Kaboul. Arsenal got one back in the second-half with a goal from Alex Iwobi but it was not enough to take the three points away from Watford.

Mazzarri dedicates win to Taylor

Mazzarri was quick in his post-match interview to dedicate this victory to the former Watford boss who guided them from Division four all the way to Division one in five years.

“I’m very proud, especially of our first half performance” said Mazzarri to Sky Sports.

The Italian then went on to say how he dedicates the victory to the late Taylor. “I wanted to do it before but it came today in very important match” said the Hornets boss.

(Getty Images/Mike Hewitt)

"It came together exactly how we prepared it” said Mazzarri

Mazzarri was really happy with Watford performance on Tuesday night and said the plan worked really well in the first-half. He then went on to add that in the second half they were a bit lower and did not play like in the first half as Daryl Janmaat and new signing M’Baye Niang are still trying to find what positions fits them the best.

Mazzarri wants to convince the team that they are growing

The Italian in his post-match interview said this win was a win the team needed, not just to bring morale to the team but to convince them that they are growing day-by-day.

Ighalo departs before the game

Not long before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium, Odion Ighalo completed his move to China to join Changchun Yatai. The fee was around £20 million and Mazzarri has wished the striker all the best on his move.