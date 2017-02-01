Defender Sebastian Prödl rates new signing M’Baye Niang

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford defender Sebastian Prödl has faith that new signing M’Baye Niang from AC Milan can become a very good and key player for the club.

Niang made his debut last night in Watford’s 2-1 win over Arsenal after spending just three days with the rest of the squad.

“He did well, especially in a new club”

Prödl said to Standard Sport that Niang did really well in his first game for the Hornets’. He then went on to add, “He adapted well this week only having three days here but he is a clever player.”

He also has said that the reason Watford signed the youngster is because they believe he will be a very important part of the team in the second half of the season. “He proved he has got ability to make a great impact here,” said the Austrian

Prödl believes relationship with fans almost repaired

The defender also believes that this win will be on the way to fixing the relationship with the angry supporters who booed the Hornets’ off after FA Cup defeat to Millwall on Sunday: “If I was a supporter, I would act the same” said Prödl.” I totally get if they were disappointed.”

Prödl praises supporters

Sebastian Prödl has praised the travelling Watford supporters and said they came with the Watford flag in their heart and it was great support once again. “It Is good after 48 hours to give something back,” said the 29-year-old.

Watford shock Arsenal

Watford took everyone by surprise by being 2-0 up inside 20 minutes and Prödl believes the Italians high-pressing tactics may have caught the Gunners off guard, “Maybe we surprised them a little bit because we played four centre-halves.“

Watford next host Burnley at Vicarage Road in a must win game for the Hornets.