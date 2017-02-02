Guedioura finally makes Middlesbrough move

He's finally left Watford (photo; Getty Images / Nur Photo)

Adeline Guedioura finally sealed his move away from Watford in the last few minutes of the January transfer window. The 31-year old has gone to Premier League rivals Middlesbrough for an official undisclosed fee, which is believed to be around £3.5million.

A popular figure

The transfer brings to an end an two-and-a-half-year spell at Vicarage Road for the popular Algerian international. During his time at the club he scored four goals in 54 appearances for the club, after his move from Crystal Palace in January 2015.

The move also closes an eventful few days for Guedioura having made what turned out to be his final appearance for the Hornets in the dismal 1-0 defeat at League One side Milwall on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Then on Monday it looked as if he would be on his way to Premier League relegation battlers Hull City after Watford agreed a reported £3million fee with the Yorkshire club.

The player failed to agree terms with Hull and he looked set to stay in Hertfordshire after all. But then sometime this afternoon Aitor Karanka lodged a bid that was also accepted.

Terms were agreed, and Guedioura went to Teeside to complete and pass a medical, finally signing for the Boro with about 20 minutes of the window to spare

A day of departures

That concluded a busy day on the departure front for the Hornets with Guedioura becoming the fourth player to exit the club on Deadline Day.

Juan Carlos Parades was allowed to go on loan to Greek champions Olympiakos before young forward Jerome Sinclair made a similar switch to Championship side Birmingham City.

Then came the big news of the day when Odion Ighalo completed his big money move to the Chines Super League. All this was going on whilst manager Walter Mazzarri and his players were busy winning 2-1 at Arsenal to lift Watford into 13th in the table.