“The team did a terrific job” says Kaboul

(Getty Images/ Mike Hewitt)

Watford defender Younès Kaboul has praised the team after they beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Watford shock Arsenal

Watford went 2-0 up in 13 minutes as goals from skipper Troy Deeney and Younès Kaboul secured all three points for the Hornets’ for the first time against the Gunners in the league since 1988 and could well and truly put Arsenal out of the title race.

Kaboul praises the defence

During the goal scorers post-match interview, he praised the defence a lot especially from the performance in the second-half as the Gunners pushed on to try and get something out of the game.

Kaboul told watfordfc.com: “From the beginning Britos, Prödl, Craig and Behrami, all of us were brilliant.”

(Getty Images/Mike Hewitt)

“The team did a terrific job”

As well as praising the defence, Kaboul also praised the whole team and said that it will give them confidence going into the rest of the season. Before this game Watford were without a league win in seven games and currently sit 13th in the table.

Kaboul thinks Arsenal couldn’t live with Watford

Watford were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes and Kaboul believes that Arsenal couldn’t live with his. "In the first-half they couldn't live with us” said the 31-year old. “We were on top of everything from Troy to Gomes, I’m very happy.”

Watford without a win in seven before this game

The Hornets’ went on bad run of form and before this fixture failed to win a game in seven losing four and drawing three.

The next three games are crucial as Mazzarri’s men taken on Burnley, Manchester United and West Ham. New singings Niang and Zàrate will hopefully be boosting the attacking side to the squad so the team don’t drop many points and fall into the drop zone.

Watford host Burnley on Saturday at Vicarage Road, 3pm kick-off.