“Watford are now looking up the table” says Cathcart

Image credit: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford defender Craig Cathcart has said that the Hornets are starting to look up the table instead of down after two great wins over Arsenal and Burnley.

Three points in seven

Watford seemed to be heading down towards the drop zone after picking up three points in seven games. However with two back to back wins, they are now 10 points above the relegation zone and another season in the top flight looks likely.

Cathcart back from injury

Cathcart missed a big part of the campaign with a hernia injury but has now started two games on the bounce and knew how important it was to get the three points against Burnley.

“It was very important to get a win, especially on the back of the Arsenal game” said Cathcart. He also added, “We knew it would be difficult but we’re delighted with the three points.”

“The first half could not have gone any better”

The Northern Ireland international also said that the way Watford played in the first half could not have gone any better however they did struggle in the second half.

“I think if we had scored a third maybe their heads would have dropped and we would have got a couple more,” said the 28-year old.

Cathcart gave credit to Sean Dyche’s Burnley and said even when two goals down they made it very difficult for Watford.

Burnley have players that will not make it easy

Craig knew before the game that Burnley wouldn’t make it easy for them and that they have key players who will make it difficult. “We managed to get three points,” said Cathcart. “Now we have a difficult period with Manchester United next.”

Watford will now travel to Old Trafford and take on Manchester United on Saturday where another three points is crucial for Walter Mazzarri’s men.