Mazzarri: 'We still need to grow'

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has said that his team still need to grow even after their 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Troy Deeney and new signing M’Baye Niang headed goals secured all three points for the Hornets in a tough encounter at Vicarage Road.

Still need to grow

Watford have now moved up to 10th in the table and have won two games in a week after a shock win against Arsenal. However the Italian believes his side still need to grow and develop as a team.

Mazzarri told Sky Sports in his post-match interview that he is very happy with the win however he is also angry as they should have closed the game down.

“We almost left them the opportunity to draw,” commented the Italian. “This cannot happen. We have to grow a lot.”

Should be beating teams like Burnley comfortably

The 55-year-old believes Watford should be working on becoming a team that beats teams like Burnley comfortably. “Big teams close these games 3-0,4-0. This is something we need to do,” explained the Watford boss.

He also added that the young players in the squad need to understand the situation of the game more if Watford want to perform, they have to grow like big teams do.

Mazzarri has admitted that he is not really concerned with his side's league position but more focused on how they play.

“This year I don’t look too much at the points but more on the performances,” said Mazzarri.

Watford have to stay in the top flight

The boss has insisted that his side need to stay in the Premier League for a third season running.

“What’s important is the mentality of the team.” Mazzarri then went on to add, “We have to stay in the Premier League and grow in the league.