Walter Mazzarri treating M'Baye Niang like a son

Mazzarri celebrating Watford's win (Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has said he will be treating new signing M’Baye Niang “as if he were my son”.

The forward signed on loan from AC Milan in the January transfer window and has impressed during his two performances – against Arsenal and Burnley – so far.

His home debut was capped off with a goal just before half-time after his cross on 10 minutes allowed skipper Troy Deeney to nod home for the games opener.

Forward has plenty of ability

The French Under-21 international showed his qualities and seems to be on the same page with his new teammates already.

And Mazzarri believes that the striker can continue his recent run in the side and improve between now and the end of the season.

“Niang did very well against Arsenal as well,” he told the Watford Observer. “Because he’s a player who didn’t play very much with Milan this season, he still needs to get the perfect conditition.

Niang’s attitude was questioned during his time with Milan by Italian media outlets, but the Watford boss doesn’t think he will have a problem with the forward.

Niang being treated like Mazzarri’s son

Mazzarri has said that he is in regular communication with the 22-year-old and is treating him as if he were his own flesh and blood.

He added: “I’m speaking with him every day. I treat him as if he were my son. I’m also asking for suggestions and I think he listens to me as well.

“A player with his qualities, if he has made mistakes in the past, the important thing is doesn’t do them anymore and keeps following my suggestions.”

Another player made his first appearance at Vicarage Road, Mauro Zarate, and the Argentine played well on his debut for the club.

The new signings will both be in contention to start against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.