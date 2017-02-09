Watford captain Troy Deeney labels Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey "a bottler"

(Picture: Getty Images - Alex Broadway)

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has hit out at Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, claiming he bottled it during the meeting of the two clubs last week.

The Welsh international was heavily criticised for his performance and the role that he played in both of the Hornets' goals in Watford's shock 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium last week.

It was Ramsey who appeared to turn his back deflecting a Younes Kaboul free-kick past Petr Cech on 10 minutes, before he failed to pick up Deeney three minutes later.

And Deeney held no punches as he spoke about Ramsey, accusing him of bottling the tackle.

Mistakes like that simply wouldn't be allowed

The Watford captain described Ramsey’s first error as a “blessing” also claiming that he had “bottled the challenge with Younes a little bit.”

Deeney went on to question the mentality of the Arsenal players. He said that under previous managerial regimes at Watford mistakes such as that simply wouldn’t have been allowed.

He particularly cited his time working under former Vicarage Road chiefs Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay as an example.

Deeney added: “I started under gaffers like Sean and Malky. If we’d have turned our backs on a ball like that they would definitely have had strong words with us.”

The start of a good run of form?

Watford will be hoping that the surprise win in North London, which Deeney’s comments came after, can act as the starting point for a strong run of form.

Walter Mazzarri’s men followed up the victory at Arsenal with a home victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Deeney was once again on the scoresheet while new loan signing M’baye Niang impressed on his full home debut and also scored.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Hornets however, as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday.

The Red Devils are flying high in the league and are currently on a run of 15-game unbeaten run in the league.

Watford will be backed by an sold out away allocation, who will all be hoping the team can spring another shock result on the road.