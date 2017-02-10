Watford need continuity in performances, says Walter Mazzarri

Mazzarri celebrating the win against Arsenal (Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images)

Walter Mazzarri has told his Watford side that they need to bring “continuity” to their performances if they are to become a top side in the Premier League.

The Hornets, who have won both of their last two games against Arsenal and Burnley, travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

Watford need to step up to be great team

The Italian’s side is now four games unbeaten, including the back-to-back wins, and he labelled them as “important” for the sides confidence.

“For us to be a great team, to make the next step forward, we need to have continuity in performance,” he told the clubs official website.

Mazzarri said he was happy with the way his side played in the first-half against the Gunners and the Clarets, but they played “bad” in the final 45 minutes.

He added: “This is something we need to change if we want to make the next step. What we did in the first-half, we have to do for the whole 90 minutes.”

United will be in great condition

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in their last 15 league games, and the Hornets go to Old Trafford looking for a first victory there since 1978.

“They have 15 positive result and this tells you a lot about who we are going to play against. They are in great condition, especially when they played against Leicester,” Mazzarri said.

United have only been beaten three times in the Premier League this season, and one of those defeats came back in September against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Etienne Capoue, Juan Camilo Zuniga and Troy Deeney were all on the scoresheet that afternoon, and the Watford boss thinks it gives “great value” to their victory given the fact the Red Devils have lost only three games.

He added: “We met them in another part of the season. The season is very long and a great manager like Mourinho was always going to do well with Manchester United. He’s now showing it.”

Mazzarri has yet to visit Old Trafford

Watford’s head coach says he has yet to visit Old Trafford, even though he lived in Manchester after he left Inter Milan.

“It’s one of the few English stadiums I haven’t been to. I’ve been to Stamford Bridge, Manchester City and Liverpool, but never been to this stadium. I’m curious how it will be.”

The Italian believes the stadiums in England have a “great atmosphere”, which gets your adrenaline pumping, and it would “mean a lot” if his side won on Saturday.