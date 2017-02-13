Watford should not get too comfortable with league position says Mazzarri

Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri has said that his Hornets will not be getting too comfortable in the table with still a third of the season left.

Watford are sitting just 10 points above the drop zone after their 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on Saturday. Jose Mourinho’s men sealed the win with goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial in what was a very tough test for the Golden Boys.

Mazzarri not taking anything for granted

The Italian has told Sky Sports that they won’t be taking any of the remaining games for granted, and that the team must fight to secure a place in the top flight for a third season running: “We want to fight each game that we have left with the same intensity and more, improving in each game.”

The Watford head coach also stated that the team still need to grow as one. Mazzarri believes that if Watford did not make that mistake which lead to the second goal, the Hornets could have grabbed a point.

Italian still happy with the way his side played

Despite the 2-0 defeat, Mazzarri still feels his side played well and created plenty of chances: “I think we played as a group, together, created many chances in the first half and the second.”

“The only chances Manchester United got were because of us”

The Italian was only disappointed that the only chances the hosts got were because of Watford errors. This now sees the Hornets just 10 points above the danger zone with only 13 games left of the season.

Watford take on fellow strugglers West Ham United next at Vicarage Road, who are only two points above them in the league. Three points for the Hornets is needed if they want another season in the top flight.