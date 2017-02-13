Watford needed to be more clinical in both boxes says Capoue

Capoue (R) and Daley Blind (L) challenging for the ball (Getty Images/Richard Heathcote)

Étienne Capoue has said that Manchester United made life difficult for the Hornets on Saturday in their 2-0 defeat. Goals from Anthony Martial and Juan Mata saw United take all three points on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Needed to be better in both boxes

Capoue stated that Watford needed to be much better in both boxes and a mistake saw them concede the second goal which sealed the game for United in a tough game for Watford.

“They put us under a lot of pressure” said Capoue. He continued, “We tried to play our football but it was difficult and we didn’t create a lot of chances.”

Watford wanted to create Arsenal performance

Capoue admitted that the Hornets’ wanted to play the same way as they did in the 2-1 win over Arsenal, however United played very well in midfield and created a lot of space. Capoue said by the way the hosts were playing, it was hard for Watford to play against and they scored two good goals.

Need to take the chances

Capoue was not happy how Watford played in both boxes and said they needed to be more clinical. He also added, “When you have the opportunity to score, you have to take it, especially against this type of team.”

The Frenchman said that M'Baye Niang created some good chances out wide but the team needed to be in the box to finish them.

Two-week break needed for Watford

Watford now have a two-week break as they have no FA Cup game and next face West Ham United in a must win game for the Golden Boys. “We need this break,” said the midfielder, “We’ve played a lot and our minds will be ready for the next game. We’re having some days off and we need to enjoy it with our families.”