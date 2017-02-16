Mazzarri frustrated as Watford's injury troubles continue

Mazzarri pictured after Watford's game against Burnley (photo: Getty Images / Matthew Lewis)

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri is growing increasingly frustrated by the current injury situation at the club.

The Hornets currently have several regular first team players out on the sidelines and Mazzarri has said that it is a big reason for his side’s inconsistency.

The Hornets have had a recent upturn in results after 2-1 victories over Arsenal at the Emirates and Burnley at Vicarage Road respectively.

Mazzarri’s men were defeated by a resurgent Manchester United side at Old Trafford on Saturday however, and the Italian was without several key players.

Several key players missing

Roberto Pereyra, Carlos Zuniga and Nordin Amrabat were all unavailable along with fellow long term absentee Costel Pantilimon. The Romanian international goalkeeper sustained a knee ligament injury in the FA Cup fourth round loss to League One play off hopefuls Milwall at The New Den last month.

As a result of that defeat the Hornets have a free week this week as it is fifth round weekend in the cup this weekend. Had the Premier League outfit got past the Londoners they would have had a home tie against Premier League champions Leicester City.

Mazzarri hopes to use the week off to get some of his injury concerns out of the treatment room and back on to the training pitch.

The Head Coach is said to be very happy with recent performances and results despite being forced into a change of shape in the defeat at Old Trafford.

Boss happy with recent performances

“The important thing is that performances are as they have been lately. Once we get all of our players back to full condition we can have a really strong end to the season," said the manager.

After this enforced break Watford face successive home games against West Ham and Southampton before back to back trips to Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively. Mazzarri will be hoping to improve on the Hornets' 13th place league position in this run of games.