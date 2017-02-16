Capoue grateful for Watford's enforced break due to FA Cup absence

Capoue in action against Arsenal (photo: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has said that he and his team-mates are in need of a break this weekend. The enforced break has come about due to the Hornets not being in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The French midfielder explained the importance of this break to the media following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday at Old Trafford, admitting that “2e have played a lot of games and we need it so that the mind will be ready for our next game.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is right to suggest that it has been an extremely busy start to 2017 for the Hornets. Saturday’s reversal in Manchester was Watford’s seventh Premier League fixture since the turn of the year.

When adding FA Cup ties Burton Albion and Milwall to that list it is easy to see why Walter Mazzarri’s men may be feeling a little jaded.

Confidence to build on good results

Capoue believes that recent victories over the likes of Arsenal and Burnley will give Watford the confidence to build on their current points total when they return to action, revealing that they "have a lot of confidence" and "need to improve again and again against the teams that fight relegation and make sure we beat them."

The man for all games

On a personal level the Frenchman is happy with his own form. He has been an ever present in the league this season, contributing his fair share of goals and assists to the cause, although he has conceded that improvements can be made.

“For the moment it is okay but of course I know I have to continue to improve and that’s what I try and do every week," said the midfielder.

After this short break Watford face successive home games against West Ham and Southampton before back-to-back trips to Chelsea and Crystal Palace.