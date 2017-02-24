Watford will assess trio ahead of West Ham United game, says Walter Mazzarri

Mazzarri on the Old Trafford touchline (Photo: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images)

Watford will assess the condition of several players as they are injury doubts for Saturday’s Premier League match against West Ham United at Vicarage Road, says Walter Mazzarri.

Defenders Sebastian Prödl and Craig Cathcart are two that are struggling for fitness ahead of the all-important clash - the match is being televised on BT Sport.

Midfielder Valon Behrami is looking to is looking to return to the Watford side after some time on the sideline – but is doubtful.

Prödl, Cathcart and Behrami to be assessed

Head coach Mazzarri has said that two players are definitely ruled out of the game, but he will be assessing the situation with the trio mentioned above.

“I have written a list,” the Italian said to the Watford Observer. “Christian Kabasele and Nordin Amrabat are injured while Prodl, Cathcart and Behrami are doubts.

“They had some problems during training, but we still have to evaluate them.”

The Italian isn’t sure how this will affect the side, who have won two of their last three league games – but lost last time out away to Manchester United.

Amrabat is close to returning to Hornets side

Morocco attacker Amrabat has been out of action since the start of the year, and the Hornets man is close to returning from an ankle injury, Mazzarri believes.

He added: “Amrabat, I saw him run yesterday and he was running very good.

“Of course he still has to do some specific training and then it’s just a matter of getting his condition back because it’s been a long time. But I think we’re close to seeing him back.”

Watford sit 13th in the league table, and a convincing win against mid-table rivals West Ham could see the Hornets move back up into the top half of the table for just the second time this year.