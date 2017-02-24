Watford vs West Ham United Preview: Hammers and Hornets return to Premier League action

Former Hammer's striker Mauro Zarate will feature against his old side. | Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Watford host West Ham in Saturday’s late kick-off and both sides will be hoping to come out on top after not playing last weekend.

The Hammers and the Hornets didn’t feature in last weekend’s FA Cup fixtures but both failed to earn victories a fortnight ago in their last league outings.

Hornets looking to get back to winning ways

Watford’s recent revival in league form ended in their last outing with a 2-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford so the Hornets will have welcomed having last weekend off.

Walter Mazzarri’s side have played just one of their last five outings at Vicarage Road but are unbeaten in their last three games at home.

The visit of West Ham, another side who’ve had a recent upturn in form, will be an ideal fixture for Watford to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. A victory would see the hosts leapfrog their opponents and possibly climb into the top half of the Premier League.

Former West Ham man Mauro Zarate could feature this weekend for the Hornets with the Argentine still looking for his first Watford goal.

West Ham aiming to climb the table further

Three consecutive losses over New Year saw pressure grow on manager Slaven Bilic, however, West Ham have now lost just one of their last five Premier League games.

Despite suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, West Ham have picked up crucial victories over Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Southampton – scoring three goals in all three games.

However, the Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw in their last league outing with Gareth McAuley’s 94th-minute goal earning a draw for West Brom. Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini were on target for the hosts after Nacer Chadli gave the Baggies the lead.

The Hammers have been excellent in attack lately scoring 11 goals in their last five Premier League games with playmakers Feghouli, Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass all performing.

Team News

Nordin Amrabat and Christian Kabasele will miss the game this weekend for the Hornets. Costel Pantilimon also remains sidelined.

Watford trio Sebastian Prodl, Craig Cathcart and Valon Behrami will all face late fitness tests.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is a doubt but Aaron Cresswell and Andre Ayew could return for the Hammers.

Diafra Sakho, Angelo Ogbonna and Gokhan Tore will all miss the game for the visitors.

Last time the sides met

The sides offered up a six-goal thriller earlier in the season with Watford coming away from the London Stadium with an impressive 4-2 victory.

Mazzarri’s men came trailed to two Michael Antonio goals before pulling off a memorable comeback. Goals from Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney meant the Hornets went into the break level before second-half strikes from Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas sealed the victory for the visitors.

The Hornets also came out on top the last time that the Hammers visited Vicarage Road with a 2-0 victory over Bilic’s boys in October 2015.

An Ighalo double saw Watford take all three points at Vicarage Road with James Collins also sent off for West Ham.

Predicted Line-Ups

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Cathcart; Capoue, Cleverley, Holebas; Zarate, Niang, Deeney.

West Ham: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Antonio.