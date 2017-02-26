Watford 1-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings from Vicarage Road draw

Image credit: Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Jordan Mansfield)

Watford and West Ham United played out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road in the late kick off on Saturday. The hosts were ahead inside three minutes after Mauro Zarate was fouled in the box, allowing Troy Deeney the chance to fire the spot kick past Darren Randolph.

Andre Ayew equalised in the second half for the hammers and both sides missed chances to win the game, with Isaac Success going closest with the last kick.

Goalkeeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7.5 – Made a stunning save to deny Jose Fonte’s header in the second half. Did everything asked of him well and was unfortunate for the goal which cannoned off both posts.

Daryl Janmaat – 6.5 – Decent performance from the Dutch international who is edging his way back into the team after an injury lay-off.

Younes Kaboul – 6.5 – Largely good performance again from the big man. However, he was skinned for pace by Michail Antonio for West Ham’s equaliser but pace has never been his forte.

Miguel Britos – 6.5 – Solid performance from the Uruguayan. Defended well against the lively Antonio and looked good at the back with Younes Kaboul.

Jose Holebas – 7 – Tenacious as always from the Greek. He got forward well and had a good chance in the first half which he put wide. Picked up his 12th booking of the season but that has come to be expected.

Midfield and attack

Valon Behrami – 6.5 – Broke up play in front of the back line well. Won his tackles and tried to drive the hornets on when they were under the cosh.

Etienne Capoue – 6.5 – Decent game for Capoue. Showed a few nice touches and looked dangerous early on when the hornets were on top. Was caught in possession a few times in the second half though

Tom Cleverley – 7.5 – Another good performance from the Everton loanee. Looks a different player to the outcast who left Goodison Park. Always wants the ball and his tackling is first class.

Mauro Zarate – 8.5 – Man of the Match for the hornets. Caused all sorts of problems for his former club, winning the penalty and providing a constant threat. Was unfortunately stretchered off before the break and it looked serious, which is a huge blow for Mazzari.

M’Baye Niang – 7.5 – Similarly to Cleverley, the AC Milan loanee looks a fantastic addition. Went close with a rasping drive just after Deeney’s penalty and worked hard to track back too.

Troy Deeney – 8 – Another goal for the captain and a tiresome performance to go with it. Worked his socks off up top and dispatched the spot kick with ridiculous ease. Back in the goals and performances to go with it for the hornets talisman.

Substitutes

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7 - Replaced Zarate and did quite well. Linked nicely with Niang a few times and made a decent claim for a starting spot.

Craig Cathcart - 6.5 - Came on for Daryl Janmaat early in the second half. Was solid as ever at the back as he was again played as a full back.

Isaac Success - NA - Only on for eight minutes so doesn't get a rating. However he did miss a golden chance with the last kick of the game.