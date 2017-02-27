Zarate left in tears after injury says Mazzarri

Zarate being taken off on a stretcher at the end of the first half (Getty Images/Jordan Mansfield)

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has said that new signing Mauro Zarate left the field in tears after coming off at the end of the first-half with a knee injury against his former club.

Mazzarri hopes Zarate injury is nothing serious

In Mazzarri’s interview after the 1-1 draw, he said they will be checking in the next few hours. “I saw him with a lot of pain. He was in tears so let’s hope it’s nothing bad.”

Mazzarri added: “If you see the game I saw he was not completely ok because on the first knock he felt something but he kept telling me to wait and not make the change."

Zarate not the only player injured

As well as the Argentine going off, Daryl Janmaat went off in the second-half with a problem with his abductor.

Mazzarri knew that between the first and second half, Janmaat was having some problems with his abductor however he didn’t know if he was well enough to carry on the game. “He decided to stay on for the second half and tomorrow we are training so we will see.”

Mazzarri being very vocal on the touchline (Getty Images/Matthew Lewis)

Italian frustrated

Watford took the lead right at the beginning of the first half with Troy Denney’s penalty however Mazzarri was angry and frustrated after West Ham scored their second half equaliser through André Ayew.

Mazzarri said: “Of course we are committing too many silly mistakes especially in the second half.”

The Italian also expresses his frustration on allowing West Ham to score from a counter-attack but believes his Watford side could have snatched three points at the end.

The Watford boss wants more continuity and intensity from his side for the whole 90 minutes of the game.

The Hornets next face Southampton at Vicarage Road on Saturday where its 12th taking on 13th in a must win game for both sides.