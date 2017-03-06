Watford 3-4 Southampton: Player Ratings as Hornets edged in Vicarage Road thriller

Stefano Okaka struck for watford in their defeat at the hands of Southampton (Getty Images/ Ian Walton)

Watford suffered a late capitulation as Southampton edged a seven-goal thriller at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Troy Deeney opened the scoring before Dusan Tadić and Nathan Redmond had the visitors ahead at the break.

Stefano Okaka pulled the hornets level before two shocking mistakes from Heurelho Gomes allowed Manolo Gabbiadini and Redmond to put the game beyond the Hornets.

Abdoulaye Doucouré added a late consolation but the game was already lost as Watford let slip of another lead. But how did Walter Mazzarri's men fare individually?

Goalkeeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 3 - Two horrendous errors from the Brazilian effectively cost his side the game. He spilt Sofiane Boufal’s weak effort into the path of Gabbiadini and offered Redmond an open goal for the fourth. Even this rating is generous.

Younes Kaboul – 6 - Strangely played at right-back and was beaten a few times by the dangerous Redmond. Did make a goal-saving tackle after Prödl’s ball out fell to Tadic and never lacked determination.

Sebastian Prödl – 5.5 - By his standards had an extremely poor performance. Misplaced most of his passes and struggled to cope with Gabbiadini and the Southampton wide-men.

Miguel Britos – 6 - Average at best from the Uruguayan. On a day where the Hornets' defence was under considerable pressure, he did okay.

José Holebas – 6.5

Put in a few decent deliveries, especially in the first-half. Made some good tackles and deserves a mention for not picking up his customary yellow card.

Midfield

Valon Behrami – 5.5 - The midfield man looked tired. He was sloppy in possession and struggled to be his usual tenacious self without the ball.

Etienne Capoue – 6 - Replaced with 20 minutes to play. Did well in the first-half, had a good effort go just wide of Fraser Forster’s post but tailed off before being withdrawn.

Tom Cleverley – 5.5 - By far his worst performance in a Watford shirt. The effort was there but he struggled to make any impact on the game. Was sloppy when he did win the ball. One to forget.

Forwards

M’Baye Niang – 5.5 - Similarly to Cleverley, his worst performance in a yellow and black shirt so far. Looked lazy when he received the ball in decent positions and didn’t show the same desire as in his previous appearances.

Troy Deeney – 7 - The skipper was decent despite his side turning in a pretty poor performance. Deeney scored a lovely goal to open the scoring but became less effective as Southampton had more of the ball.

Stefano Okaka – 7.5 - Watford’s best player. Put himself about well in the first-half and was the only one really threatening the Saints' back-line. Deserved his goal and was visibly frustrated by his team’s poor show.

Substitutes

Isaac Success – 7 - Only played 20 minutes but did more than most of his counterparts. Provided the assist for Okaka’s goal and looked bright on the ball.

Abdoulaye Doucouré – N/A - Only on for stoppage time but did score the hosts' late consolation.