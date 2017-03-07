Mazzarri refuses to focus on individual performances in 4-3 defeat to Southampton

Mazzarri stepping off the coach prior to Watford's game with Southampton (Getty Images/ Matthew Lewis)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri refused in his post-match interview to talk about individual performances as Watford suffered a 4-3 defeat at home to Southampton.

Three was not enough

Goals from Troy Deeney, Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure were not enough to get all three points in a tough game for the Hornets. Mazzarri said that it is essential to stay focused together as a team due to some very costly defensive mistakes.

“They are a very strong side”

When the Italian was speaking to the media after the game he praised Southampton saying that they were a very strong side. He then went on to add “But we made some mistakes in the defensive phase.”

Manolo Gabbiadini netting his sides second of the afternoon (Getty Images/John Patrick Fletcher)

“Mistakes can happen” says the boss

Mazzarri stated that mistakes can always happen and it is part of football however they need to correct the mistakes as a team. “When we lose we lose all together” said Mazzarri. He then went on to add “Yes there were some individual mistakes and I will speak about this to the players.”

Watford stay 13th despite defeat

Despite the defeat to the Saints, Watford remain 13th in the Premier League table and Mazzarri believes that there is still loads to play for in the remainder of the season. “I don’t want it in the head of our players that we are already safe from relegation,” Said Mazzarri. The boss then went on to say “We have seen that no game is already written and anything can happen.”

Mazzarri not happy with the last two games

The Watford boss has not been happy with the last two games. He believes that with a little bit more attention, his side could have climbed up the table a bit.

Watford’s next game is a trip to South London as they take on struggling side Crystal Palace.