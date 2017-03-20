Walter Mazzarri: "We shouldn’t lose a balanced game"

Deeney's own goal separates the two sides at Selhurst Park (Getty Images/ Mike Hewitt)

Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri said in post-match interview that Watford did not deserve to lose the game on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

An own goal by skipper Troy Deeney saw the host’s take all three points and now leaves Watford 14th in the Premier League table, just seven points above the drop zone.

No apology needed from Deeney

The Italian said that there is no need for the captain to apologies for the own goal. “The goal was an own goal and we didn’t deserve to lose,” said Mazzarri.

He then went on to give Deeney praise in his contribution to the match.

Should have been 0-0

The 55 year-old said that the game at Selhurst Park was very balanced and should have ended in a 0-0 draw.

“We defended well and the only chance they had was an own goal and at that moment we had 10 men (due to M’Baye Niang being injured) so had to defend the free-kick with one player less.”

Deeney (R) showing his sadness as his own goal gives Palace all three points (Getty Images/Mike Hewitt)

Attacking positions need improving

Even though Mazzarri said that his side deserved a point, he did point out there are some improvements that need to be made in the attacking positions.

Mazzarri said: “We should have played better on the wings. We didn’t risk enough in one-against-ones.”

Watford changed formation and played 4-2-4 and the boss thinks Watford could not have done much more.

Not worried about position in the table

Watford are sitting just seven points above the relegation zone and Mazzarri is not worried about the league position.

“In this moment we have to think game-by-game. We have to look at the table but I’m not worried about where we are.”

2,803 Watford supporters made the trip to south London and the Watford boss has said that he is mainly disappointed for them. They will be doing anything they can to repay them when they play in two weeks’ time against Sunderland.