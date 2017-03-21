Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Hornets' player ratings as Deeney's own goal proves costly

Troy Deeney dejected after scoring an own goal at Selhurst Park (Getty Images/Mike Hewitt)

Watford manager Walter Mazzari is facing questions over his future after his side lost to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Watford captain Troy Deeney put through his own net mid-way through the second-half in what was an awful game of football in South London.

M’Baye Niang had the Hornets' only real chance in stoppage time but failed to find the net, with Wayne Hennessey in no trouble in the Palace goal - but how did Mazzarri's men fare?

Goalkeeper and defence

Heurelho Gomes – 6 - Made some smart saves when called upon but wasn’t really tested. The 'keeper had no chance of stopping Deeney’s unfortunate own goal.

Craig Cathcart – 6 - Played out of position against a lively Wilfred Zaha, Cathcart did okay but it's obvious he's no natural full-back.

Younès Kaboul – 6 - Did nothing particularly badly in what was a very strange game. Kaboul stifled the threat of Christian Benteke so deserves recognition for that.

Miguel Britos – 7 - The pick of Watford’s back-line, Britos was busy in the first-half and cut out numerous attempted through balls from Andros Townsend in particular.

Daryl Janmaat – 6 - The Dutchman was largely ineffective as he was played in midfield rather than in his natural full-back slot. He struggled to get on the ball and lacked a cutting edge when he did receive it.

Midfield

Valon Behrami – 6 - The Italian tried hard as always but was replaced at half-time. He was off the pace despite his tenacity and Mazzari’s decision to replace him at the break was justified.

Tom Cleverley – 7 - Didn’t hit the heights of his previous performances but was one of the better Hornets. Cleverley was busy in midfield as always but his frustration was evident when he lost his temper midway through the second-half.

Étienne Capoue – 6 - Not much to say about the French midfielder’s performance. He was barely in the game and therefore had no opportunity to make the difference.

Forwards

M’Baye Niang – 6 - Had the Hornets' only shot on target from distance in the first-half. Showed small glimpses but failed to make a real impact.

Troy Deeney – 6 - Scored the unfortunate own goal which separated the sides. The skipper tried hard to make something happen for his side but it wasn’t his day.

Substitutes

Abdoulaye Doucouré – 7 - Replaced Behrami at half-time and put in a decent performance. Tried to drive Watford forward at every opportunity and played with real energy. Should start the next game against Sunderland based on this showing.

Nordin Amrabat – 6 - Made his long-awaited return from injury after nearly three months out but struggled to make an impact. He can be forgiven and there's more to come from the Moroccan international.

Isaac Success – NA - Not on long enough.