Valon Behrami in contact with FC Sion regarding summer move

Valon Behrami pictured leaving the pitch after being sent off against Swansea (Getty Images/Ben Hoskins)

Watford midfielder Valon Behrami has reportedly been in talks with Swiss side FC Sion over a move which could take place in this summer’s transfer window.

The Swiss international joined Watford in 2015 from German side Hamburg and has yet to score for the Hornets.

Behrami still has 15 months left on his contract with Watford, however it can be cut short due to a clause which allows him to leave the club as early as this summer.

Talks underway

According to Sion president Christian Constantin, he has been in talks with Behrami since the winter and the Sporting Director of the club, Barthélémy Constantin has already met with the 31-year-old on more than one occasion

Barthélémy stated: “Valon wants to return to Switzerland and I will bring him to Sion. He is hot on it.”

Career in Switzerland

Behrami started off his career in 2002 at Swiss side FC Lugano but that stay was short lived as he moved to Genoa the following year. He has also played for Lazio, West Ham, Fiorentina and Napoli.

As well as starting his playing career in Switzerland, he also plays for them at international level playing for them on over 60 occasions.

Behrami (R) playing against England in Euro 2012 qualifier (Getty Images/Clive Rose)

Mazzarri will find it hard for a replacement

Valon has been a main assest to Watford midfield this season playing as one of the clubs main holding midfielders.

The Hornets could struggle if reports are true and he does leave as manager Walter Mazzarri has found it difficult to find a replacement when the 31-year-old has been unavailable for selection.

Watford will next be hosts to bottom of league Sunderland where three point is crucial for Mazzarri’s men. They are currently sitting seven points above relegation so a win is a must need result.