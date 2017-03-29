Craig Cathcart looking to bring Jermain Defoe back down to Earth

Craig Cathcart will be marking Jermain Defoe this weekend. (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Watford defender Craig Cathcart is hoping that he and his fellow Hornets defenders can bring an end to Jermain Defoe’s strong run of form.

Walter Mazzarri’s side host Sunderland this weekend in what could turn out to be a crucial game in the fight to avoid relegation,

Defoe in “fine form”

Sunderland’s Defoe has scored 14 goals this season as well as scoring on his return to international football this past weekend against Lithuania.

However, Cathcart is aware of the danger Defoe possesses and is confident Watford can stem the tide.

Cathcart said: “It’s always a big challenge when you come up against Jermain.

“I’ve faced him a few times and he is a quality player. He is deadly in the box so you can’t afford to give him chances as he is such a good finisher.

The defender added: “Watching him lately, he seems to have got better with age.

“He’s been in fine form this season but hopefully on Saturday when Sunderland come to our place we can stop his goals and stop his threat.

Hornets aiming for safety

Watford currently sit 14th in the Premier League and are seven points ahead of Hull City in the final relegation spot.

However, defender Cathcart doesn’t believe that the Hornets are safe until they earn at least another nine points.

Cathcart said: “We want to be beating the teams below us and on Saturday we are at home so we’ll be out to impose ourselves and get the three points.

He added: “People will say it’s a crucial game for Sunderland, but it’s a big game for us as well. We are not safe until we reach that 40-point mark and we have big games coming up starting against Sunderland on Sunday.

“If we can come through that one with a positive result then hopefully we can kick on for the remainder of the season and get safe as quick as possible.”

Watford’s fixtures

Watford head into this weekend’s game without a win in any of their last four Premier League fixtures and having only earned one points from a possible 12.

The Hornets face Sunderland this weekend before welcoming the visit of West Brom and travelling to Tottenham in the space of four days.

However, their fixtures at the end of April could prove to be crucial with Mazzarri’s men facing Swansea and Hull – both of whom are fighting relegation.

Watford will be hoping they are safe by this point as May sees them face Liverpool, Leicester, Everton before finishing the season at home to Manchester City.