Obbi Oulare to discuss Watford future in the summer

Obbi Oulare in action for Willem II. (Photo: VI-Images/Getty Images)

Watford striker Obbi Oulare says that he will speak with the club regarding his future at the end of the season.

Oulare, who signed from Club Brugge in 2015 for £6million, is currently on loan at Eeredivisie side Willem II after beginning the season on loan with Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

“Several clubs interested” – Oulare

Oulare had several offers regarding loan deals in the January transfer window, however he feels that moving to the Netherlands was the correct decision.

Oulare said: “It is true that had several clubs interested, but out of respect I will not mention their names.

“I think I made the right choice with Willem II. There is a world of difference between the Dutch league and the Belgian. I have not yet experienced a defensive game.

He added: “I have a four-year contract with Watford. I assume that at the end of the season I will sit down at the table with them.”

Oulare’s career so far

The Belgian forward signed for Watford in 2015 but has only made three appearances for the Hornets in all competitions.

The attacker began his career with Belgian side Club Brugge scoring nine goals in 41 appearances over two seasons before his move to Vicarage Road.

Walter Mazzarri chose to loan Oulare out to Zulte Waregam however the forward failed to find his feet back in Belgium scoring just one goal. The 21-year-old is now on loan with Willem II where he was scored once.

The player has also represented Belgium at U18, U19 and U21 levels.

Watford’s attacking options

Unfortunately for Oulare, Watford already have a handful of attacking options following their activity in the January transfer window.

Mazzarri signed Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina as well as bringing in M’Baye Niang on loan from AC Milan with a view to a permanent deal.

Captain Troy Deeney has led the line for most the season and Italian forward Stefano Okaka has also made frequent appearances for the Hornets.

Watford also have youngster Isaac Success as well as a handful of forwards out on loan – Jerome Sinclair, Adalberto Penaranda, Mathias Ranegie and Aly Malle so it is difficult to see Oulare becoming a regular first-team player at Vicarage Road.