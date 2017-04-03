Watford 1-0 Sunderland: Player Ratings as hornets see off Sunderland

Miguel Britos celebrates opening the scoring at Vicarage Road (Getty Images/Ian Horrocks)

Watford gained a much needed three points against bottom side Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Miguel Britos scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark, as he nodded in at the far post to propel the hornets clear of the relegation scrap, whilst leaving Sunderland well adrift at the bottom.

The hornets could have scored more on a day where they dominated large parts of the game but how did the players fare?

Defence

Heurelho Gomes – 7

In truth, the keeper had very little to do. But when called upon he made a top save from Fabio Borini’s long range effort and kept out Adnan Januzaj a couple of times. First clean sheet since January.

Miguel Britos – 8

Fantastic display from the big centre half. Really stepped up in the absence of Prodl and looked unfazed all afternoon. Kept Defoe out of the game and scored the winning goal, his first for the club.

Younes Kaboul – NA

Went off injured for Janmaat in the first half. Looked like a hamstring so a nervous wait for Mazzarri on his fitness.

Craig Cathcart – 7.5

Very good from the Northern Irishman. Like all his defensive colleagues was solid for the whole game. Also got the assist for Britos’ winning goal.

Jose Holebas – 7

Dependable as ever. Got forward well and caused problems with his wicked delivery from wide areas.

Midfield

Nordin Amrabat – 7

First start since returning from injury and he didn’t disappoint. Was his usual tenacious self and drove Watford forward at good pace.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8.5

MOTM for the hornets. Absolutely bossed the game in midfield, winning the lion share of his tackles and spraying the ball wide with pin-point precision. Got forward well too and had a couple of good efforts on goal.

Etienne Capoue – 7.5

Somewhat approaching his best in a vastly improved showing from the Frenchman. Carried the ball well between defence and attack and looked lively all game.

Tom Cleverley – 8

Another classy performance from the little man. Makes tackling look easy when he’s on song and does the basics very well.

Attack

M’Baye Niang – 8

Showed some real glimpses of class. Caused all sorts of problems in the first half especially and were it not for the excellent Jordan Pickford in the Sunderland goal, would have had at least one goal to his name.

Stefano Okaka – 7.5

Put a good shift in when deputising for Troy Deeney. The big man held the ball up very well and brought the wide men into the game. Went on a couple of mazy runs which were unfortunate not to end with more.

Substitutes

Daryl Janmaat – 7

Replaced Kaboul just before the break and was good. Provided more width which was an area in which the hornets found a lot of joy on Saturday.

Isaac Success – 7.5

Replaced Amrabat with just over half an hour to play. Looked very lively and should probably have scored when one on one with Pickford.

Juan Camilo Zuniga – NA

Not on long enough to gain a rating.