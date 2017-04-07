“Whatever they invent I don’t care” says Mazzarri amid rumours of departure

Mazzarri (L) showing his anger after second yellow for Britos (Getty Images/Craig Mercer)

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri has dismissed talks of him being sacked after a convincing 2-0 win over West Brom which now see’s the Hornets nine points above the relegation zone.

A stunning strike from M’baye Niang and then a goal early in the second half from Troy Deeney saw Watford take all three points and make it two wins out of two.

Mazzarri may be on his way out

Watford are likely to avoid relegation now but this doesn’t mean Mazzarri’s job is safe. Reports have said that the Pozzo family, Watford's owners, are not happy with not only his style of play but also the lack of English he speaks.

“The newspapers say many things.” Said Mazzarri. He then added: “They also said Deeney is signing for West Brom.”

While speaking after the game on Tuesday night, he stated that the newspapers are free to write whatever they want but he only speaks about the hard work the team puts in and things which happen on the pitch and in training.

“Whatever they invent I don’t care. I want to underline that for me the first 30 minutes is the best game we have ever played.”

Injury and suspension worry

The Hornets will now be short of central defenders on Saturday when they take on Tottenham. Sebastian Prodl picked up an injury and Miguel Britos was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence.

“I am very angry,” stated Mazzari, adding “We now miss Prodl, who got injured, we miss Kaboul, who got injured against Sunderland and then two yellow cards for Britos when the yellow cards were non-existent.”

Mazzarri was not happy with the referee’s performances and did leave the game early, saying “I don’t like to stay until the end and pretend like I’m an actor.”