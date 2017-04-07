Abdoulaye Doucoure has faith that Watford can cause an upset against Tottenham

Doucoure (L) on the ball against West Brom ( Getty Images/ Catherine Ivill)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has warned Tottenham that their 2-0 over West Brom on Tuesday shows they have nothing to lose in the game on Saturday.

Goals from M’Baye Niang and Troy Deeney meant Watford grabbed all three points on Tuesday night and are now nine points above the drop zone.

Watford can play with freedom

Tottenham are fighting for that all important title and Doucoure believes that his side can play with freedom on Saturday as they have secured safety in the top flight for a third season in a row.

“Tottenham is a very strong team and will put up a very good fight against us” said Doucoure. He then added: “But we have won two games in a row and I think we have to go there with confidence to try and win away.”

Doucoure (L) and Niang (R) celebrating Watford's opening goal (Getty Images/ Craig Mercer)

Pressure on Spurs

Doucoure believes that pressure is all on Spurs and that Watford don’t have a chance of being relegated.

“The pressure is on Tottenham. Now we are ninth we don’t have a chance to be relegated and Tottenham fight for the title.”

He then went on to say: “We have nothing to lose and have to play free like against West Brom. If we can do that you can see what we can do.”

Struggles in defence for Watford

The Hornets will be struggling in defence on Saturday with Miguel Britos being sent off on Tuesday and Sebastian Prodl as well as Younès Kaboul being injured. However, the 24-year-old believes that Adrian Mariappa will fill in the spot well.

“We have a lot of injuries, but the squad has 25 players and you need every player. Mariappa did very well so I think we will be ok for Tottenham.”