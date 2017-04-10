Mazzarri admits his Watford side lost to the better team

Mazzarri (R) pictured in the dugout on Saturday. (Getty Images/ Justin Tallis)

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri said that Tottenham were a “phenomenal” side and that his Hornets were beaten by the better team during their 4-0 defeat at White Hart Lane.

Mazzarri’s men headed into this game on Saturday following two wins on the bounce over both Sunderland and West Brom, yet they came unstuck against a rampant Spurs outfit.

Big changes for the Hornets

The Hornets went into the game at White Hart Lane with a big change, leaving skipper Troy Deeney on the bench.

Watford were 3-0 down at the break following goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Heung-Min Son, with Son then adding a fourth in the second half to secure all three points for Spurs.

Dele Alli pictured opening the scoring on Saturday with a wonder strike. (Getty Images/ Dan Mullan)

“Unfortunate in the first half” says Mazzarri

Speaking after the game, Mazzarri said that his side were unfortunate to be 3-0 down going into the break but admitted that the second half was very difficult.

“We started well, playing on the same level, but they had three shots from three champion players.” before admitting that; “The third goal cut our legs completely.

Mazzarri praised his opponents and said they were phenomenal, yet still claimed that he was happy with the way his side have been playing this season but would not say they have had an excellent season and that they could have done better.

Speaking English for the first time

The Watford boss is known for using a translator when speaking after games but spoke English for the first time in public before the game. He said:” Tottenham have top players on the pitch and top players on the bench.”

This defeat now leaves the Hornets 10th in the table and looking likely to be safe from relegation.