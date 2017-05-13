Walter Mazzarri felt his side deserved at least a draw against Everton

Walter Mazzarri giving instructions to Stephano Okaka. (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty)

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri felt that his side deserved at least a draw in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The Hornets were resigned to defeat after Ross Barkley’s deciding goal from 20 yards in the second-half.

The result left Watford 15th in the table on 40 points. They are six points clear of 18th placed Hull City with a superior goal difference with both sides having two games left to play.

What did Mazzarri say?

“You all saw the game, we played a very good game, a great game. We didn’t deserve, for sure, to lose. We deserved at least a draw.

“These guys did very well today," he said, "And are doing well and playing well in the other games.”

He continued by saying: “I am also not very happy with the referee because there were two plays that I didn’t agree with his decision but I am also not happy at all with how we lost the game, totally undeserved.”

Did Watford deserve a draw?

There is no shame in losing to this Everton side at home. The result saw them achieve their best home record since the 1989-90 season.

It was however a deserved win for Everton. Watford came out strong to start the game but especially in the second half, the home side took charge and started to dominate possession which fashioned some good chances.

The balance of the game really did seem to swing after Christian Kabasele had to be subbed off with an apparent hamstring injury on the 37th minute, a running theme for Watford this season.

Mazzarri said: “We created many chances. We did it with Leicester as well and it just doesn’t go in. I’m very angry, of course, also angry for the fact that we keep having injured players and keep losing them. Let’s hope to have two positive results in the next games.”

Although they are not mathematically safe, it would take a miracle for Watford to get relegated at this point.

They are five points below last season’s total, and have now lost six consecutive away games without scoring for the first time since 1952.

Watford’s next game is away to newly-crowned champions Chelsea, before hosting Manchester City on the final day of the season.