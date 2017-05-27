Marco Silva impressed with Watford's ambition

Silva has been appointed as Watford head coach (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Newly-appointed Watford head coach Marco Silva stated that the club's ambition is what made him sign a two-year contract.

Former boss Walter Mazzarri left his position this month and the Hornets have acted swiftly to appoint his successor.

The Portuguese, who took over at Hull in January, will be the ninth manager in five years at Vicarage Road, and the eighth in the Pozzo family-era.

Ambition key to Silva joining Watford

Speaking for the first time on Watford’s official website, Silva revealed what it was that made him sign for the Premier League outfit.

“They showed me the project and I like the ambition,” he said. “The club want to improve for the next seasons and this is what I try to fight for in my career as well.

“To always improve, to do a good job and to ensure a good connection between the manager and the club.”

The Hornets are wanting to move on and progress next season and that’s one of the main reasons Silva joined, he said.

Silva looking to start season well

The former Hull City boss said that he is “excited” for the challenge ahead, and he’s wanting to see the club progress further in their third season in the top flight.

He added: “It’s important to us that everybody knows what out goal is. The club is moving forward as a Premier League club, but we always want to improve our position in the table and that’s important for next season.

“We want to play good football so that our fans feel well when they come to see our team play.”

Silva wants the hard work to start immediately, as the Hornets look to prepare the squad for the new season.

The newly-appointed head coach wants his side to start the season well, but the former Sporting Lisbon boss revealed that he is coming to Vicarage Road with “confidence”.