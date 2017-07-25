Watford to play Scottish Premiership side Rangers in a behind-closed-doors match

Watford are set to host Rangers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night. (Image: Getty Images/ Michael Regan)

Watford are set to host Scottish Premier League side Rangers on Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney.

The game will be a part of a mini visit to England for the Glasgow-based side as they will also face Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Hornets pre-season so far

Watford returned to England on Sunday evening following a fruitful tour of Austria which saw them win both of their fixtures against Viktoria Plzen and SD Eibar, respectively.

Stefano Okaka’s goal in the dying stages was enough to knock off the Champions League hopefuls Plzen in their opening game before Étienne Capoue sealed victory against SD Eibar confirming an unbeaten tour for the Hornets in the process.

Watford manager Marco Silva has previously said that this pre-season will be used to work on tactical principles.

He will also be looking to bed new signings Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah into the side, as the youth will be a welcome boost to the squad.

Watford had one of the oldest squads last season, so the two England under-21 internationals will bring that average age down.

Rangers’ preperations

Rangers finished 3rd in last season’s Scottish Premiership however were a staggering 39 points behind, local rivals and, eventual champions Celtic. They were also nine points behind second-placed Aberdeen.

The Gers pre-season hasn’t gone to plan having already suffered a shock exit from the Europa League against Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn in the first qualifying round.

However, the former Scottish champions did come away with a hard-earned 1-1 against French giants Marseille at Ibrox on Saturday. Niko Kranjcar’s free-kick pulled Pedro Caixinha’s side level with 15 minutes remaining after Valere Germain had opened the scoring.