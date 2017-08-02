Marco Silva wants Watford to improve on last two seasons as Premier League opener looms

Silva is looking to improve on the last two seasons (Photo: Michael Regan/ Getty Images)

Marco Silva wants his Watford side to improve on their last two seasons and says that the club's ambition was the main reason for him joining in the summer.

The Hornets slumped to a 17th-placed finish last season under previous head coach Walter Mazzarri, who parted ways with the club during the summer.

They lost all six of their final Premier League games last season to end the campaign disappointing, having also finished in the bottom half - in 13th place - in the 2015-16 season.

Silva has his sights set on a strong season in his first year at Vicarage Road, with the Portuguese boss on the same wavelength as the board as to where they see the club progressing to.

Hornets looking to improve on last two seasons

"Our main goal is to continue to stay in the Premier League, but we want to do better than the last two seasons," Silva told the Watford Observer.

"That's important as well to us, and the way I work is to think game-by-game, prepare week-by-week, and be strong on matchdays. We have one goal in our mind, and if you believe like I do, then we can."

The Watford head coach went on to say that the club "weren't happy" with where the team were at last season, and they wanted to "prove again" that they are a Premier League club.

Silva confident of long-term stay

The Hornets have changed their boss in each of the last three seasons, and Silva will be looking to become the first manager since Gianfranco Zola to last more than a season there.

The former Hull City boss isn't worried about that though, Silva is confident that his stay will be long-term.

He added: "I signed for two years, because if I didn't believe I would be here that long I would only sign for one. I signed for two years, and I could have signed for four, but you think day-by-day."

Silva declared it "important to improve every day" and insisted that he wants to improve "what I want for the team, and how we play and what we want for each match."

Watford play La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon in their final pre-season friendly, before they kick off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool at home the following Saturday.