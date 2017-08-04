Watford keen on bringing Aaron Lennon to Vicarage Road

Lennon has been with Everton since 2015 (Photo: Tony McArdle/ Everton FC)

Watford are looking to bring Everton winger Aaron Lennon to the club on loan before the new season gets underway.

Lennon was in London for over a decade with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Everton back in 2015.

However, the wide man only managed to make six appearances for the Toffees, and with so many new faces going into the club, he might be looking to get game time elsewhere.



Hornets have expressed interest

The former England international could be an ideal candidate for Marco Silva, who has openly expressed his interest in bringing a winger into the club this summer.

Watford let Steven Berghuis leave for Dutch club Feyenoord earlier this week, and with the season edging closer, the Portuguese boss will be looking to sort this matter out sooner rather than later.

Silva is wanting to bring Lennon to Vicarage Road on a permanent deal, but the player and Watford owner would prefer a loan move for the 2017-18 season.

As for Everton, they’re looking for Lennon to move out on a permanent deal, and that is something that the Hornets will have to consider if they’re keen on bringing him to the club.​



Silva wants more English players at club

Silva spoke at a press conference last week and claimed that he wanted to bring more English players through the doors at Vicarage Road.

Captain and striker Troy Deeney and midfielder Tom Cleverley were the only two Englishmen to enjoy frequent first team football under previous head coach Walter Mazzarri.

The Italian parted ways with the Hornets in the summer, making way for former Hull City head coach, Silva, to take over the helm.

Watford have signed five players this summer, three of them being English, with Will Hughes signing from Derby County, Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea and Cleverley on a permanent deal from Everton.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann arrived from Stoke City and full-back Kiko Femenía signed from Deportivo Alavés.