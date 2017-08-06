Marco Silva 'confident' ahead of new Premier League season

Silva has completed his first pre-season as Watford head coach (Photo: Michael Regan/ Getty Images)

Marco Silva said that he has “confidence” in his Watford side ahead of the new Premier League season.

Silva watched his side draw 0-0 with La Liga outfit Real Socieded on Saturday afternoon, but still believes the squad have what it takes to compete this season.



Silva has confidence in his squad

The Portuguese head coach, who took over from former boss Walter Mazzarri in the summer, also thinks his side need to have more of a cutting edge in the upcoming games.

“We have confidence in our players,” Silva told the Harrow Times. “What’s clear for everybody, and I’ve said before, is that we need to make moves in the market.

“That’s not three or four players, that’s more. I know that, the club knows that, and we need to do something as soon as possible to get the right players in.”

Watford have already made waves in the transfer market this summer, but Silva still “wants more” and the board know that.

He added: “We have confidence in our players in our attack line and in other positions, because we need to be ready for a hard competition like the Premier League.”



Richarlison spotted in stands ahead of move

The Hornets have signed five players so far, three of them being English, with Will Hughes signing from Derby County, Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea and Tom Cleverley from Everton.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann arrived from Stoke City and full-back Kiko Femenía signed from Deportivo Alavés.

Watford are heavily linked with Brazlian striker Richarlison, who was spotted in the stands at Vicarage Road in the game against Socieded.

“We need to wait for a work permit, but at the moment, he’s not your player,” Silva said about the proposed signing of the Brazilian.

“If everything goes ok, he can come to us and play for us, but for the moment, we have to wait. We will see how long it takes.”