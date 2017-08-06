Marco Silva not impressed with Watford's first-half performance against Real Sociedad

Marco Silva pictured in pre-season. (Getty Images/ Mark Robinson)

Watford played out a second 0-0 draw in a row as they took on La Liga side Real Sociedad at Vicarage Road which left boss Marco Silva not happy.

Silva called Watford's performance "shy" and the reason why they did not go into the break behind was because of Sociedad's poor efforts infront of goal.

The hornets came out in the second half the better team and late winner looked on the cards but a draw was the only thing Watford could take in a very emotional day, as they pay respects to the late Graham Taylor.

Silva not impressed with first-half performance

While speaking after the game, Silva said: "Of course it's another nil-nil and if we talk about this match, I didn't like the first half."

He then went on to say: "How we started the match- we didn't press them in the build and we played too shy in the first half, in every moment.

"We talked at half-time and it was really different in the first 20 to 25 minutes of the second half. We played fast, we pressured the other team.

Need to cause more problems, says the boss

This was the second 0-0 draw in a row for the Hertfordshire side and the newly appointed boss has said that they need to casue more problems for their opponants.

"Of course we need to score and cause more problems in the other team too when we attack.

"We'll work hard on these situations during the week and we'll look to work as well in the market."

Watford start the Premier League campaign off next weekend as they take on Liverpool at Vicarage Road in what will be a very tough encounter for Marco Silva. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, 12:30 kick off.