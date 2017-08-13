Miguel Britos says yesterdays win was a combined effort between the fans and the players

Britos with a late equaliser for Watford (Getty Images/ Tony Marshall)

The Hero of yesterday Miguel Britos has said it was a great atmosphere at Vicarage Road which helped Watford go on and gain a well desrved point.

Britos headed home a 94th minute equaliser against Liverpool and has said that the fans helped the players out a lot yesterday. While speaking to watfordfc.com,he said "On the pitch we were supporting each other saying come on, come on, we can do it.

"We created two or three chances to score and this is the way we have to carry on and play."

"The fans helped us a lot"

Britos didn't just put it down to the incredible Watford performance but gave credit to the 20,000 Watford fans at Vicarage Road yesterday afternoon, he commented: "The fans helped us out a lot. It was very nice to the feel the fans' support, espeically in the last minute. It was a real atmopshere."

Britos (L) and Cleverley (R) celebrating the 94th minute winner (Getty Images/ Tony Marshall)

"As a team we played well"

While speaking about the game, the 32-year-old said: "As a team we played well, espeically the first-half." He then went on to add: "The new players adapated very quickly, but we have to imrpove our performance, correct our mistakes and carry on."

Other first-half goals from Stefano Okaka and Abdoulaye Doucoure helped Watford earn an impressive point.

Next Saturday, Marco Silva will take charge of his first Premier League away game as the Hornets take on Bournemouth. The Cherries failed to win on the opening day as they lost 1-0 away to West Brom.

It wont be an easy game for Silva's side as both team will be looking to get three point on the second day of the season.

After the game next week, they can then focus on the Carabao Cup game at home to Brisol City.