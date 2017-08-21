Watford closing in on loan deal for Benfica winger Andre Carillo

Carillo in action against Chelsea (photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis)

Watford are close to completing the loan signing of Benfica winger Andre Carillo.

The Hornets have been busy this summer, with head coach Marco Silva, who took over at Vicarage Road in May, bringing in seven players.

The addition of Peru international Carillo would depend on the player getting a work permit, providing a deal could be agreed between the two clubs.

Silva refuses to talk about Carillo

Silva is very familiar with the winger, as the Portuguese boss worked with him during his time at Sporting Lisbon, but refused to talk about the deal.

“I don’t want to talk at the moment,” he told Sky Sports. “I can talk when the players sign with us. When they are our players. I will talk about them."

“At this moment, he is a Benfica player, I don’t want to talk about the player. If you ask me if I know the player, of course I know the player.”

The Watford boss said he knows Carillo “very well”, but played down talk of the deal as he is still a Benfica player.

Winger has international experience

When the transfer window opened at the start of July, the Hornets brought in goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, defender Kiko Femenía and midfielders Tom Cleverley and Will Hughes.

Nathaniel Chalobah arrived from Chelsea on a £5m deal before highly-rated Brazilian Richarlison and striker Andre Gray signed in August.

Carillo would be the eighth signing of Silva’s reign, and the 26-year-old started his career with Alianza Lima, where he played 21 games before his big move to Sporting in 2011.

The winger went on to make 110 appearances for the Lions – scoring 11 goals – before moving to another Lisbon-based side, Benfica.

Carillo has been with the Eagles since 2016 and has played 20 times, while he has also made 34 appearances for his country since 2011.