Bristol City match is important for Watford, says Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah in action against Bournemouth (Photo: Tony Marshall/ Getty Images)

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah believes the Carabao Cup match with Bristol City provides the team the perfect opportunity to continue their form.

The Hornets have started the new season well, after following up their 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the season with a 2-0 win away to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Marco Silva’s men are set to welcome the Championship side to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, and they are looking to get another victory under their belts.

Every game is important for Watford

Silva may make changes for the cup tie, however, Chalobah believes that doesn’t mean that Watford aren’t prioritising the cup this season.

“Every game is important at the end of the day,” he told the Hertfordshire Mercury. “It’s a chance for us to improve as a team.

“We just have to keep working. The manager will emphasise that and it’s down to us to keep going.

“Whether it’s cup, whether it’s a friendly, we’ll put the work in every week.”

The Hornets have recruited well this summer, bringing in seven new faces to the club, and the game with City will provide them with a chance to get more minutes under their belt with their new teammates.

Hornets will be looking to continue good form

Watford have recently been linked with Benfica winger Andre Carillo, a player that head coach Silva has worked with in the past. from his time with Sporting CP.

Summer signings Andre Gray, Richarlison, Chalobah, Tom Cleverley and Kiko Femenía all started at the weekend, while Will Hughes is still waiting to make his first start.

That may well come against City in the Carabao Cup, while Brazlian Richarlison, who scored on his full debut for the club, will be looking to pick up where he left off.

The Hornets sit third in the Premier League table, but Silva will be keeping his players’ feet firmly on the ground as they host newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.