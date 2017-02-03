West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City Preview: Pulis' former club visit the Hawthorns

Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion will look for their fourth win in six Premier League games as Tony Pulis' former employers Stoke City travel to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies held Middlesbrough at The Riverside on Tuesday night, with an Alvaro Negredo penalty cancelling out James Morrison's sixth-minute opener.

As Pulis' side return home for the visit of The Potters, it also marks the fifth occasion where the Welshman faces the club he spent 10 years with over two managerial spells.

Saturday could mark Saido Berahino's full debut for his new club, however the revelation the England international tested positive for a recreational drug earlier this season, gives the clash an interesting flavour.

Potters visit West Midlands unbeaten in four

Mark Hughes' men roll up to the West Midlands four points below their hosts in ninth spot in the top-flight standings, as Stoke seek to extend their unbeaten run to five league games.

Similarly to West Brom, Stoke were held to a 1-1 draw versus Everton at the Bet 365 Stadium in midweek, as Peter Crouch scored his 100th Premier League goal.

Since a spirited 4-2 defeat to league leaders Chelsea and Stamford Bridge on New Years' Eve, Hughes' men have taken eight points from a possible twelve - inspite of being knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup to Wolves in early January.

Pulis undefeated versus former club

Stoke have won just twice on the road this season however, with the Baggies returning their home to a relative fortress winning six of eleven home games this term.

Tony Pulis is yet to suffer defeat to Stoke City as West Brom boss, largely thanks to Salomon Rondon's stoppage-time equaliser in the Potteries back in September, as then strugglers Stoke were denied the three points - levelling after Joe Allen's 73rd minute effort.

Team News

West Brom are again set to be without defender Jonny Evans who continues to be hampered by a calf strain.

The hosts' only other concern is with on-loan full-back Brendan Galloway, who is a major doubt with a knock.

Stoke will be without both Glen Johnson and Xherdan Shaqiri with achilles and calf problems respectively. Midfielder Jonathan Walters also misses out following knee surgery.

Geoff Cameron and Jack Butland could return towards to the end of the month, whilst Stephen Ireland is still recovering from a broken leg.