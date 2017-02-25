West Bromwich Albion 2-1 AFC Bournemouth: Cherries picked off as slump continues

AFC Bournemouth's horror start to 2017 continued as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the Hawthorns, with all three goals coming in 21 frantic first-half minutes.

The Cherries, who were unbeaten in Premier League matches against West Brom going into the game, got off to a dream start as Josh King converted a penalty after just three minutes.

However, Tony Pulis' side soon responded, with goals from Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley restoring order, and eventually securing West Brom a fourth successive home victory.

Relegation threatened visitors start fast

Jonny Evans was back in the Baggies' starting line up after two months out with a calf injury, Pulis happy to slot the Northern Irishman in alongside fellow countryman McAuley in the heart of the home defence.

Eddie Howe, desperate for a win to arrest Bournemouth's dramatic slump in form, made just two changes, Mark Pugh and Tyrone Mings replacing Jordon Ibe and Simon Francis. It looked like it would be a good start for the away side, who were awarded a penalty very early on.

Youngster Ryan Fraser was dragged down by Allan Nyom as he burst into the penalty area, leaving referee Mark Clattenburg - back in Premier League action after postponing his move abroad until the end of the season - with little choice but to point to the spot.

Josh King stepped up to the plate and struck the ball past Ben Foster with ease, sending him the wrong way.

The early goal seemed to spark both teams into action, with efforts on goal coming in thick and fast. Chris Brunt, operating on the right hand side of midfield, put one narrowly wide from range, only for Adam Smith to go a step closer at the other end and force Foster into his first save of the game.

Bournemouth did look like a side in command, keeping the ball well despite the torrid conditions, but their lead wouldn't last for long as Albion equalised on the 10 minute mark.

Dawson's deflected drive levels things

There was an element of luck in it as Craig Dawson's speculative effort struck Charlie Daniels on the way into the corner of the net, but nonetheless, the game was level.

Team's low on confidence often struggle to respond when they have a goal put past them, and this was the case for the Cherries, as they failed to cope with an attacking onslaught by the hosts in the period after Dawson's equaliser.

James Morrison had a drive, again from outside the box, that flicked off two men before going wide, minutes before West Brom grabbed a second.

Seventh heaven for McAuley

It was somewhat controversial, as a Nacer Chadli handball aided the hosts in their build up to the corner from which the goal would be scored, but there could be no excuses for Bournemouth’s defending from the costly set-piece.

Artur Boruc came to claim the ball and failed horrendously in a crowded penalty area, Bournemouth defenders all over the place as the ball fell kindly for McAuley to prod in a seventh of the season.

If the first goal has unnerved Bournemouth, the second rocked them completely, as Howe’s men toiled on and off the ball for the remainder of the half.

Controversial Clattenburg

Mark Clattenburg came in, as one may have expected, for some booing as a series of controversial decisions went against the home side.

Salomon Rondon had reason to feel aggrieved that he wasn't involved in a red card offence regarding Steve Cook, after being on the receiving end of a body-check from the defender whilst the ball broke towards Boruc's goal. The 'keeper was always getting there, but that didn't stop Cook from nearly landing himself in trouble.

Involved again soon after, a correct decision went against Rondon, although at first glance it looked like Clattenburg had got things wrong when he signalled play on following a Tyrone Mings challenge inside the area, replays showing that Mings had brilliantly hooked his foot around the Venezuelan to get the ball first.

The half-time interval offered the Cherries a chance to re-group and potentially change things, but their set-piece woes went on as soon as the second half kicked off.

Bournemouth were lucky not to be three down within five minutes of the second half, as West Brom had a third goal ruled out after an extremely prolonged decision.

A free-kick swung into the box was met by Craig Dawson who, looking for his second of the day, flicked a header towards the corner of the net. However, Chadli, standing in an offside position, reacted instinctively to head the ball in himself from a closer distance.

As it seemed the goal had been given, the ground erupted whilst Dawson was treated for a head injury, only for the officials to signal that Chadli had indeed been given offside against, around a minute after the ball had gone in.

Howe rolls the dice, to no avail

With chances few and far between for Bournemouth, who seemed to spend 10 minutes agonising over a missed header by Marc Pugh, Eddie Howe sent for the cavalry, with Benik Afobe introduced.

The substitutions seemed to be working to a certain extent, as the Albion attacks dried up, Pulis content to play two banks of four and five respectively, leaving Rondon often isolated in the attacking half.

Unfortunately though, for the Cherries, they continued to offer little going forward, the Baggies were threatened sporadically as the game went into the dying minutes.

Unsurprisingly, space did open up on the counter for West Brom as Bournemouth continued to press for an equaliser, space that substitute James McClean should have made better use of in the last minute of normal time, as he sliced wide from inside the area.

Foster was finally forced into action once more in stoppage time, Bournemouth throwing the kitchen sink at it. Mousset curled one towards goal that the 'keeper brilliantly tipped over, with a second save coming minutes later, Surman nodding wide from a corner in-between.

Still, that didn't matter as the home side held on in five minutes of stoppage time. Bournemouth now without a league win or clean sheet since the turn of the year, sinking closer and closer to the drop zone.