Tony Pulis: Meeting after Goodison defeat helped West Brom beat Arsenal

Pulis on the touchline during the win over Arsenal (photo: Getty Images / Alex Morton)

Tony Pulis revealed that a meeting after the defeat at Everton last weekend helped spur his West Bromwich Albion side towards victory against Arsenal on Saturday.

With the real story of the game surrounding Arsene Wenger and the crisis that the Gunners find themselves in, it was surprising to hear that it was Pulis who sought out his players ahead of the clash, one that they would win 3-1.

Baggies players have done 'fantastically well'

Asked why they had a meeting after the defeat at Goodison Park, Pulis said that told the players "Don't listen to people outside, who aren't involved with the group. You've been fantastic and irrespective of what people say it's the most demanding league in the world.

"They've done fantastically well to achieve 40 points in such a quick time.

"We know what we are, we know what we've got, we know we lack certain things. We could lose our next three games and we've still had a fantastic season."

How did they do it?

Speaking about the method behind the victory, Pulis explained that it was solid defending that proved key.

"We worked really hard this week on keeping Arsenal in front of us, because if they get in-behind they cause all sorts of problems."

Some have criticised Wenger for zonal marking against the Baggies, but Pulis offered some defence for it despite his team scoring twice from corners, saying "Some great managers, top top mangers, mark zonally so it's about preparing, the ball has to be of the quality that it was today and luckily Dawson did."

On what the targets for next season are, the Welshman laughed and stated "Give me 40 points, always.

"We'll see what next year brings, if we get a few more players in. We've only got 16 senior players at the club, one loan player taking the senior group up to 17. We had two kids on the bench today, it's been that way for most of the season."