West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Southampton: Clasie nets only goal as Saints take three deserved points

West Bromwich Albion were underwhelming as Southampton closed the gap on their opponents with a 1-0 win at the Hawthorns.

There was little to separate the two teams on a warm day in the Midlands, but the Saints managed to show their class at crucial periods, shown by Jordy Clasie's 25th minute winner, one that condemned the Baggies to a third defeat in five.

Little action early on

As many expected with the two teams now having little to play for other than a top half finish, the game started fairly drably, neither team creating much in the way of chances.

Salomon Rondon, goalless since December, didn't start well by slicing a shot out for a throw in after just three minutes, whilst Shane Long couldn't get on the end of a dangerous looking Dusan Tadic cross seconds later.

With each set of fans growing frustrated at the lack of action, their cliched chants were finally brought to an end by some exciting football in the 20th minute.

It came at the Southampton end, with James Morrison forcing Fraser Forster into a routine save by the way of a left-footed shot, Nacer Chadli disappointing by smashing the rebound over the crossbar.

Class from Jordy

However, there was nothing disappointing for Southampton fans at the other end minutes later, their side taking the lead. Picking the ball up from Nathan Redmond in the centre, Tadic opted not to slide James Ward-Prowse in down the right, instead teeing up Jordy Clasie to smash a first-time finish past the flat-footed Ben Foster.

With no team having taken control of the game before the goal, it was all Southampton from then on up until half-time.

Redmond was looking dangerous, sending both Allan Nyom and Jonny Evans for their dinner before being brought down by the latter, Tadic thundering the following free-kick against the Baggies' wall.

Evans, booked for that foul on Redmond, was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch as he bundled down a clean-through Long minutes later with the striker bursting through on goal, referee Chris Kavanagh not convinced that there was any wrongdoing.

Albion's fortune quickly turned to misfortune at the other end, Forster superbly clawing out Rondon's goalbound header before another rebound went over, this time by the returning Matt Phillips.

However, they did go into half-time just a goal down breathing a huge sigh of relief, due to Long nodding inches wide from an impressive Redmond cross just before the whistle blew.

Pulis changes do no good

Tony Pulis didn't see fit to make any changes during the interval, but wasted no time once the game resumed, shuffling his back four around less than 10 minutes after the restart by replacing Gareth McAuley with Chris Brunt, swapping Nyom to the right and pulling Craig Dawson in at centre-back.

Having scored the joint highest number of goals from set-pieces so far this season, Baggies fans may have hoped that their side could find an equalising goal through that method, so were left disappointed as Chadli couldn't beat the first man from a free-kick in a dangerous position, even more so when Jake Livermore smashed a resulting effort high over the bar.

There were penalty appeals as substitute James McClean raced onto a ball round the back of the defence. Forster appeared to get there and get a hand to the ball before the pair made contact, referee Kavanagh adjudging that to be the case as he waved play on.

Cedric Soares has been touted with moves to clubs further up the divison in recent days and he was doing his chances of a summer move no harm by providing a constant threat down the right, a looping cross of his volleyed towards the corner by Redmond, Foster equal to it.

Pulis threw another forward on in the shape of Hal Robson-Kanu and that almost helped inspire an equaliser, the Welshman contributing in a move that ended with Chadli firing straight into the hands of a well positioned Fraser Forster.

Up at the other end moments later, with the game enjoying a rare period of sustained action, Dusan Tadic had the visiting fans off their seats as he curled one just over the bar following poor distribution from Foster, with both 'keeper's suddenly heavily involved.

However, it was the visiting goalkeeper who would prevail, punching away every corner and cross that West Brom threw at him in the dying stages, with Claude Puel's Saints hanging on for three points in the sunshine.

There was one golden opportunity for the home side as a chipped ball over the top of the defence sat up for Dawson in stoppage time, Forster again brilliant as he threw a big hand to his left, beating the ball away.